Estonia launches €5 million Eesti.ai training procurement

The Government Office has launched a €5 million procurement for Eesti.ai training programs aimed at boosting AI skills among 100,000 working-age Estonian residents by 2027.

Launched by the government in January, the Eesti.ai initiative seeks to advance artificial intelligence use in Estonia by improving people's practical skills and supporting AI-related projects in areas such as healthcare, education and public services.

The procurement is divided into four parts, covering in-person training, online courses, and organizing and conducting larger events.

The program will include two four-hour practical workshops, with at least 75 percent held in person and across the country.

Training providers will be expected to tailor content to different fields, using practical examples to show participants how AI can be applied in their everyday work. Providers will also be responsible for handling participant outreach, marketing, registration, feedback and reporting.

About 65 percent of workshops are planned for people already using AI, 30 percent for beginners and 5 percent for advanced users.

'Most AI-Literate Nation'

The program is part of the "Most AI-Literate Nation" initiative, which aims to increase AI adoption in Estonian workplaces and the public sector while supporting productivity growth.

A three-month pilot program held from April to June tested training formats before the larger rollout.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has said Eesti.ai could help grow Estonia's economy by 25 percent within five years, though Eesti.ai team lead Kirke Maar said 2026 is only just the launch phase, making it too early to measure the initiative's economic impact.

The initiative received €11 million from the state's supplementary budget in June, including €5.2 million earmarked for the Government Office to implement the "Most AI-Literate Nation" skills development program.

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