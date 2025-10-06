X!

13 more Ukrainian police officers undertake PPA's management training course

Thirteen Ukrainian police officers passed a management training course in Tartu as part of Estonia's efforts to modernize Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.
A second group of Ukrainian police chiefs has passed an Estonian-run training course to help modernize Ukraine's law enforcement agencies.

The course is part of Estonia's efforts to assist in the modernization of Ukraine's police force. Estonia's police force was rebuilt in the 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union, and officials are sharing their experiences with their Ukrainian colleagues.

The project started this summer and six study groups will visit Estonia from Ukraine until 2027. The second group has now completed its visit to Tartu.

The Police and Border Guard Board's Vallo Koppel said: "For me, the value of the course is in the discussions we have with our Ukrainian colleagues. We pass on our knowledge, but we also have a lot to learn from our colleagues there, for example, about working in crises."

This is the second time the PPA has carried out the project and it is funded by the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV).

Over the next two years, the PPA will provide training to 84 senior and middle-ranking Ukrainian police chiefs from the Ukrainian National Police and Police Headquarters of regions, as well as from police schools.

During the training sessions, police chiefs received an overview of, among other things, the re-establishment of the Estonian Police, management reforms and the implementation of modern management principles, organizational culture, internal control and future developments.

Jaanika Heidmets, ESTDEV project manager, said the course has been successful so far, and the Ukrainians are very interested in Estonia's experience.

"Ukrainian police chiefs gained practical knowledge of the leadership capacity and reform experience of the Estonian police," she added.

The PPA has also donated more than 50 vehicles to Ukraine's police and border guard since 2022. Director General Egert Belitšev said some of their Ukrainian colleagues still have to use Soviet-era vehicles.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

