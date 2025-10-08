ERR in Ukraine: Drone producers now exporting to Europe

Ukraine has become the world leader in drone warfare, with domestic production now at the level where they can be exported, despite the ongoing Russian invasion.

The exports, given the go-ahead by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are Ukraine's way of helping Europe defend itself against drone strikes and incursions of any origin.

At the same time, the country still faces huge challenges: For one thing, the advent of military drone tech dominance has led to a bifurcated situation where success in the skies and in seriously hitting Russia where it hurts in the energy wallet is not currently matched by the same degree of success on the ground, particularly in the occupied eastern part of the country.

"We expect more investments so that we can supply the defense forces. Thanks to increased production capacity, we can also sell our weapons to other countries. They will be getting our efficient and affordable products. We all understand that, for example, the Russian and Estonian armies are incomparable [in size]. But if Estonia had hundreds of thousands of FPV drones that could halt Russian materiel and pilots, that could change the balance of power," executive director of think tank the Center for Security and Cooperation, Dmytro Zhmilo, told ERR.

While Ukraine may have plenty of drones, it could certainly do with more boots on the ground. A large proportion of those serving at present are conscripts or even former deserters.

"I meet many people here who were forcibly mobilized. They are reasonable people, so if you treat them reasonably, there won't be any problems. People also need to be motivated to join the defense forces voluntarily," one Ukrainian soldier, nicknamed "Banker," said.

At the same time, artillery personnel near Pokrovsk said they cannot remember the last time they were on leave.

"Those who wanted to and who considered it necessary are already here. Those who don't want to think that someone else, like us, should fight in their place. But we're not made of iron, and there are fewer and fewer of us left," another soldier told ERR.

"The fewer experienced men there are, the fewer there are to train the young soldiers. For this reason, the situation is gradually deteriorating," "Rebel" said.

Meanwhile, the Russian side has been stepping up the pressure.

Artyom said: "The Russians have started attacking us more actively. Their soldiers are well-trained. Every day, 50 to 60 glide bombs fly into our zone — these are 250 or 500 kg bombs. Only after that does their infantry come in. This is how they have been attempting to seize better positions, to ultimately push our forces out of Donbas."

Nevertheless, Ukraine needs to demonstrate to the West, especially to the U.S., that it is not losing the war.

"Trump gave Putin time. Remember his words, that they are like children fighting in a park? Let's let them fight a bit more. So, Trump gave Putin more than half a year to fight. But Putin couldn't achieve anything. Why assume the next half-year will be any different?" said New Geopolitics Research Network think tank analyst Mykhailo Samus.

Sometimes it feels as though Ukraine is fighting two wars at the same time, as Russia's oil refineries and other infrastructure come under its long-range strikes. So how does that affect the situation at the front?

"I don't see any positive changes at the front. We've started hitting their rear better — we're hitting oil refineries and substations. There are changes there. But for our side, there's nothing new," "Rebel" said.

"Thanks to Ukraine's strikes, Russia's oil and gas sector production volumes fell by 16 percent. Russia has shut down 365 gas stations. Our plan is simple. Of course, civilians suffer first, then the problem reaches agriculture, and finally, it will definitely hinder fuel supplies to the Russian army," another soldier, Zhmailo, explained.

While Ukraine is doing everything to cut off Russia's logistics, both at the strategic level with the infrastructure drone strikes and on the ground at the tactical level, the reverse is also the case.

"Before, we could drive safely in Sloviansk or Kramatorsk, but now that is impossible, as FPV drones can already reach there. Logistics are being cut off. You can't drive on the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk or Izium-Sloviansk highways either. If they cut off our logistics, that will cause a major problem," "Kakhovka" said.

ERR correspondent Anton Aleksejev and cameraman Tarmo Aarma experienced firsthand what is actually meant by major logistical problems, when they joined volunteers evacuating people from the town of Kostyantynivka, which has found itself in the front-line.

Two civilians they spoke to, Volodymyr and Vera, did not hide their feelings toward the Russian president and his headspace.

"What good is he, and what kind of brother is he to me if he bombs me day and night? Of course I'm on Ukraine's side," they said, referring to Putin's claims that not only Donbas but the whole of Ukraine is somehow populated by a kindred people.

"Who invited him here? Why do I need those Chukchi or Yakuts here? Why? Ukraine was here, is here, and will remain here," they went on. Many Russian troops are from the poorer eastern half of that vast land, induced by financial sweeteners for signing on which go far beyond anything they could make at home – the disparity in the westernmost parts of Russia is less great.

