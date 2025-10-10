X!

Official: 'Small airborne object' violated Estonian airspace on Thursday

Gert Kaju at a Ministry of Defense press conference.
Gert Kaju at a Ministry of Defense press conference. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A "small airborne object" on Thursday violated Estonian airspace for a total of 18 minutes, authorities say.

"The smaller object remained in Estonian airspace for 18 minutes and came in[to Estonian airspace] a couple of kilometers. I cannot confirm with 100 percent certainty what it was. But I can confirm that it was not a large attack drone," Gert Kaju, head of the Ministry of Defense readiness department said, speaking at a press conference.

Beyond that, Kaju said he cannot broadly speculate on what the object might have been. "We can say that it was a small object. It could have been, for example, some kind of smuggler's drone," he went on.

The object was moving in the southeastern region of Estonia, near to the border, he added.

The incident is to be further analyzed and discussed with allies, Kaju added.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

