Building an unbreachable drone wall is impossible, says EDF chief

Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Andrus Merilo says it is not possible to create an impenetrable drone wall and the phrase should not give society false hope.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian drones have violated the airspace of the Baltics, Poland and Romania.

Countries bordering NATO's eastern flank are now in discussions to back a drone wall to protect member states from incursions. It will not be a physical wall, but a layered network of detection and interception systems built on countries' anti-drone capabilities. It also has backing from the EU.

Asked by Delfi what he thought about the drone wall, Merilo said the phrase should not create a false sense of security.

"It is not possible to build a drone wall that no drone can get through," he told the outlet in a wide-ranging interview.

"We have to take into account that some things will get through anyway. Building the most effective layered air defense is possible. Some of the equipment has already been ordered and is on its way here, it will be integrated very quickly, but there will never be a situation where there is some kind of divine hand that keeps all he troubles away — no matter what domain of warfare we are talking about in the Estonian context."

Speaking about the recent drone sightings which closed airports in Copenhagen, Olso and Munich, Merilo said it is possible to "get rid of these small drones, and quite soon and effectively."

But he added it might be necessary to change the law first, even if it inconveniences people.

"We have to accept that. If some areas are created around Tallinn Airport where electronic jammers can be quickly turned on and someone's mobile phone does not work as a result, then, to put it simply, people should not run around complaining that human rights are being restricted," the EDF commander said.

