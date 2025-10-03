X!

Prime minister: Estonia, Europe's drone wall a priority now

News
Kristen Michal
Kristen Michal Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Boosting NATO's eastern flank and particularly its "drone wall" is crucial for Estonia's and Europe's security, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said.

Michal made his remarks at the informal European Council and European Political Community (EPC) meeting held in Copenhagen on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The drone wall is a priority. The political support from our allies for strengthening the eastern border is very strong, and we have many supporters. At the next European Council, it would be necessary to make concrete decisions and set clear deadlines. Estonia will develop its systems by the end of 2027, but we will already deploy the first solutions next year," the prime minister said via a press release.

"All of this requires the solidarity of the European Union, and financial contributions," he added. "In defense procurement, closer cooperation is needed, based on NATO plans, to ensure faster deliveries and better prices," Michal noted.

Estonia and the EU will continue supporting Ukraine, despite Russia's distractions, said Michal. "The European Commission has proposed using frozen assets to aid Ukraine, making clear Russia must pay for its aggression. Even dictator Putin cannot wage war without money," he remarked.

The Prime Minister also highlighted a new sanctions package targeting Russian LNG imports, the shadow fleet, bank transaction bans, and tourism services, with many measures extended to Belarus. While in Copenhagen Michal also stressed that Ukraine and also Moldova must swiftly progress with their EU accession paths.

EU leaders at Thursday's informal meeting. Source: Government Office.

On Thursday, Kristen Michal, Estonia's Prime Minister, co-chaired a roundtable on security and resilience with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the secretaries-general of NATO and the OSCE. Michal highlighted that Ukraine's drone warfare expertise helps Estonia counter threats more effectively, and emphasized the need to strengthen societal readiness for hybrid threats, including online recruitment and influence activities. Ukraine is the world leader in drone defense, whereas NATO countries up to now have lacked dedicated military drone counter-units.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:36

ERR in Ukraine: Soldiers learning lessons in repair and maintenance of equipment

16:18

President takes controversial church law amendments to Supreme Court

16:07

Crack duck unit eradicating Spanish slugs in Harku Municipality

15:44

Estonia's cranberry harvest very poor in some areas this year

15:41

Tallinn has laid off 230 positions under Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski

15:01

Prime minister: Estonia, Europe's drone wall a priority now

14:16

Estonian and NATO rapid deployment Exercise Pikne ends with live-firing drills

13:47

Locals used to Nursipalu Training Area noise levels by now

13:02

Jaanika Altraja: What will become of Rene Varek when he can no longer drive?

12:25

Finnish court says has no jurisdiction in Eagle S cable damage case

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.10

Number of people in Estonia renouncing Russian citizenship increases

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

02.10

Shooting down Russian jets would have been a strategic mistake, says EDF chief

02.10

New shops, pool and sauna coming to Tallinn's Kalarand

02.10

Russian rapper Kamazz banned from entering Estonia ahead of Narva concert

29.09

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

09:43

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

02.10

Fox News: Estonian PM and NATO chief argued over invoking Article 4 Updated

02.10

€39 million EU funds redirected to Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal and Rapla-Lelle railway

02.10

Estonia to significantly increase weapons purchases from US

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo