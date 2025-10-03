Prime minister: Estonia, Europe's drone wall a priority now

Boosting NATO's eastern flank and particularly its "drone wall" is crucial for Estonia's and Europe's security, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said.

Michal made his remarks at the informal European Council and European Political Community (EPC) meeting held in Copenhagen on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The drone wall is a priority. The political support from our allies for strengthening the eastern border is very strong, and we have many supporters. At the next European Council, it would be necessary to make concrete decisions and set clear deadlines. Estonia will develop its systems by the end of 2027, but we will already deploy the first solutions next year," the prime minister said via a press release.

In Copenhagen, EU Council and EPC focus on security.



Russia is testing us, but we respond with unity. Europe must ramp up defence through joint funding and procurement.



Russia's provocations won't weaken our support for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/3miYcS5POb — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) October 2, 2025

"All of this requires the solidarity of the European Union, and financial contributions," he added. "In defense procurement, closer cooperation is needed, based on NATO plans, to ensure faster deliveries and better prices," Michal noted.

Estonia and the EU will continue supporting Ukraine, despite Russia's distractions, said Michal. "The European Commission has proposed using frozen assets to aid Ukraine, making clear Russia must pay for its aggression. Even dictator Putin cannot wage war without money," he remarked.

The Prime Minister also highlighted a new sanctions package targeting Russian LNG imports, the shadow fleet, bank transaction bans, and tourism services, with many measures extended to Belarus. While in Copenhagen Michal also stressed that Ukraine and also Moldova must swiftly progress with their EU accession paths.

EU leaders at Thursday's informal meeting. Source: Government Office.

On Thursday, Kristen Michal, Estonia's Prime Minister, co-chaired a roundtable on security and resilience with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the secretaries-general of NATO and the OSCE. Michal highlighted that Ukraine's drone warfare expertise helps Estonia counter threats more effectively, and emphasized the need to strengthen societal readiness for hybrid threats, including online recruitment and influence activities. Ukraine is the world leader in drone defense, whereas NATO countries up to now have lacked dedicated military drone counter-units.

