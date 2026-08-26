Gallery: European Council President António Costa meets PM Michal in Tallinn

European Council President António Costa, visiting Tallinn on Tuesday, said the defense component of the EU's planned new budget will be unprecedentedly large.

Costa did not present exact figures but stressed that, unlike before, the defense section will also cover defense research, innovation and the development of defense‑industry capabilities. In these areas, he said, the EU can add value alongside member states' own efforts and NATO. Costa is confident all 27 EU countries clearly understand the need to increase defense spending.

"There are no countries from the north of Europe to the south of Europe that don't understand this. It's very clear. Everybody agrees on the NATO framework to increase the national budget on defense. All the 23 out of 27 member states of the European Union who are allies in NATO agreed on this," Costa said in Tallinn. "And all of them are making a huge effort to increase their defense capabilities."

Estonia supports the European Commission's proposal for the EU's next long‑term budget.

"Europe needs an ambitious budget that strengthens our security and supports economic growth. EU funds must help expand Europe's defense‑industry production capacity, improve military mobility and reinforce critical energy and transport infrastructure. Rail Baltica and other cross‑border links are both economic and security investments," Prime Minister Kristen Michal said.

Michal emphasized that the next budget must also account for the heavier security burden carried by EU border states.

"Border states defend both the EU's and NATO's external borders. This must be reflected in our common budget," he said.

On Ukraine, Michal stressed that Europe must continue military, economic and political support for as long as necessary, while maintaining pressure on Russia, especially through sanctions.

"We must also move forward with Ukraine's EU accession process and open all negotiation clusters that remain unopened. Ukraine's membership strengthens both Ukraine's and the EU's security," Michal said.

European Council President António Costa visited Tallinn on 25 August and met Prime Minister Kristen Michal at Stenbock House. The meeting focused on the EU's next long‑term budget for 2028–2034, continued support for Ukraine, the future of EU enlargement and strengthening Europe's competitiveness.

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