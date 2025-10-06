X!

Ukraine aid NGO decides not to sue former head accused of embezzlement

News
Johanna-Maria Lehtme.
Johanna-Maria Lehtme. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Former members of NGO Slava Ukraini have decided not to sue former director Johanna-Maria Lehtme to recover donor funds and will proceed with liquidation.

In August, ERR reported that former members of Slava Ukraini were divided over whether to file a claim against Johanna-Maria Lehtme. A decision has now been made: no claim will be filed.

Ilmar Raag, a former member of the NGO's supervisory board, wrote on social media that he supported bringing a lawsuit, but his position was in the minority.

"An email was sent to the 11 members of the general assembly asking whether they would agree to halt the liquidation process and authorize a law firm to represent Slava Ukraini as a victim in the upcoming trial on a pro bono basis. Six of the 11 responded in favor of continuing with liquidation and therefore against legal representation. Since that constitutes a majority, that's how the decision was made," Raag said.

He added that in recent weeks, several private companies had expressed willingness to support Slava Ukraini in filing a lawsuit against Lehtme to recover misused donor funds.

According to Raag, the decision by the former members of the organization means the general assembly has given up on representing donor interests and attempting to recover the money.

"In my view, that's the wrong decision, but I was in the minority in a democratic vote. I believe it's wrong primarily on principle. Every nonprofit that uses donor money is accountable to its donors," Raag explained.

He pointed out that while Slava Ukraini did suspend transfers to questionable organizations and launched a special audit, which is what sparked the scandal, they cannot independently decide Lehtme's guilt or innocence without a court ruling.

"That's for the court to decide. Therefore, we should have kept all options open for making the best possible use of donor funds until a verdict is reached. I'm personally not at all convinced that the court will ultimately rule in favor of restitution, but I stress that this is a matter of principle. We should not have withdrawn from representing donor interests before the court's decision," said the former board member.

Raag said one reason the general assembly declined to pursue the matter is that several individuals who initially pushed to shut down Slava Ukraini have since left the NGO.

He emphasized that not everyone was of the same mind and therefore, in his view, should not all be judged the same.

Slava Ukraini ceased operations last fall due to lack of funding and is currently in liquidation. According to the Prosecutor's Office, Lehtme is suspected of causing nearly €450,000 in damages. She is charged with breaching the trust of the organization and embezzling donation funds on a large scale.

A preliminary hearing in Lehtme's case is scheduled for Tuesday at Harju District Court.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:25

MP: Merkel is not the only German official to blame Poland, Baltics for Ukraine war

15:54

Finance ministry: Gambling operators in Estonia now biggest money laundering risk

15:33

Ukraine aid NGO decides not to sue former head accused of embezzlement

15:26

Kristin Raudsepp: (Im)possibility of hospitals in the countryside

15:02

Jüri Sokolovski and Edith win Tallinn International Horse Show main event

14:50

Number of traders on Tartu's open-air market down 30% over past decade

14:34

Building an unbreachable drone wall is impossible, says EDF chief

14:15

Minister denies new bill will crack down on public gatherings

14:13

Major media houses restrict access to their content in Estonia's Digar archive

13:42

Businessman on fiscal deficit: State putting out fire with gasoline

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

03.10

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

05.10

Painting of 'unknown' man at auction turns out to be famous Estonian writer

04.10

Estonia counting on international cooperation to restrict Russian shadow fleet

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

03.10

Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden join free 'Museum Sundays' till end of 2025

10:27

Estonia has missed several chances to bring in major manufacturing

04.10

Estonia and Ukraine launch new project to train over 500 cyber specialists

05.10

Trade unions and employers began minimum wage talks

04.10

AI language app to help Russian-speaking children improve Estonian language skills

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo