Former NGO Slava Ukraini members split on pursuing damages from founder

Former members of Estonian NGO Slava Ukraini are divided on whether to pursue nearly €450,000 in damages from ex-leader Johanna-Maria Lehtme amid legal and ethical concerns.

In early August, prosecutors charged Lehtme with abuse of trust and large-scale embezzlement of donations.

Slava Ukraini ceased operations last fall due to a lack of funds and is now in the process of liquidation. Former supervisory board chair Kristo Tohver previously said the organization decided not to demand damages from Lehtme because recovery was unrealistic.

Ilmar Raag, a former board member, told ERR the people who were once involved in Slava Ukraini now must decide whether to take further action. While many want to sever ties with the defunct NGO, which he described as "essentially the most unpopular nonprofit in Estonia," some argue for pursuing a claim to protect donors' interests and seek justice.

Raag outlined two main considerations. First is rationality: legal experts estimate that pursuing the claim in court would cost at least €40,000, money the organization does not have, and the court might ultimately award any recovered funds from parties outside Estonia, such as Hennadi Vaskiv in Ukraine.

The second is principle: even with little chance of success, some feel it's important not to abandon the process before all options are exhausted.

"In that case, the responsibility would rest solely with law enforcement authorities, who may or may not be able to prove wha the court ultimately decides," he explained. "The nonprofit itself — even as a liquidated nonprofit — could not take on the responsibility of assuming that such a large sum of money could simply go to waste."

Raag said former members of the nonprofit feel deceived and view themselves, along with donors, as victims of Slava Ukraini. He supports continuing the process, but noted he does not speak for all former members of the organization.

Currently, a circular is making the rounds to gauge interest in pursuing legal action against Lehtme, but he declined to speculate when a decision might be made.

The nonprofit Slava Ukraini's supervisory board included Tohver, Raag, Margus Hanson, Terje Trochynskyi, Merike Külm and Mait Mäesalu. The last director of the NGO, Anu Viltrop, is now overseeing the liquidation.

Raag noted that when the decision to dissolve the NGO was made last year, no one knew if the investigation would lead to charges.

Last March, Johanna-Maria Lehtme transferred ownership of her house in Viimsi to her mother, before facing any allegations. Raag said reversing the transaction or recovering any compensation from Lehtme that way is beyond the nonprofit's authority, which is limited to ensuring donors' funds are ultimately used as intended if the court finds Lehtme financially responsible.

Millions in donations for Ukraine

Earlier this month, the Office of the Prosecutor General filed abuse of trust and large-scale donations embezzlement charges against NGO Slava Ukraini cofounder Johanna-Maria Lehtme.

The Estonian charity nonprofit was founded shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, raising over €6 million. A criminal case was opened into Lehtme in May 2023. The two-year investigation has been carried out by Estonia's Central Criminal Police and their Ukrainian counterparts.

Until August 2022, Slava Ukraini had provided humanitarian aid exclusively through the Ukrainian NGO All For Victory.

