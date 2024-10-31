NGO Slava Ukraini closure has no bearing on Lehtme investigation

Although NGO Slava Ukraini is ceasing its operations, this will not affect the criminal proceedings involving its former head Johanna-Maria Lehtme, State Prosecutor Sigrid Nurm told ERR.

State Prosecutor Sigrid Nurm explained that the criminal case involving Johanna-Maria Lehtme remains in the pre-trial investigation phase, with Lehtme currently under suspicion.

Nurm added that, as the proceedings recognize NGO Slava Ukraini as the injured party, law enforcement has no accusations directed at the nonprofit itself.

"Johanna-Maria Lehtme is suspected of, in her role as a board member, partially diverting assets belonging to the NGO to benefit third parties, thereby causing financial damage to Slava Ukraini and breaching the trust given to her by the organization in contract matters," Nurm clarified.

"At this stage, there is no basis to claim that Slava Ukraini failed to carry out its publicly promised projects. The concern is rather that a portion of the funds collected through donations may have been used improperly. Thus, there is currently no suspicion of fraud against Estonian donors by either the NGO or Johanna-Maria Lehtme," Nurm added.

According to Nurm, Slava Ukraini's decision to end operations does not impact the ongoing investigation involving Lehtme.

"Even if Slava Ukraini ceases operations by the end of this year, this will not affect the proceedings, as the investigation focuses on Johanna-Maria Lehtme's actions in her role as a board member of the NGO," Nurm stated.

