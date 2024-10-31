Slava Ukraini NGO to close after donations dry up

NGO Slava Ukraini, which collected money for Ukraine and whose founder was accused of misusing funds, will close at the end of 2024 due to a lack of donations.

"The decision to cease the organization's activities stems from a decline in donations. We want to thank everyone who has stood by us and supported us during this challenging time. With your help, we have been able to assist thousands of people and save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers," said Anu Viltrop, CEO of Slava Ukraini.

Since the beginning of 2023, the NGO Slava Ukraini has collected nearly €1.1 million in donations, a big drop compared to €6 million 2022.

The NGO used this money to buy and send medical supplies, including 33 so-called guerrilla ambulances, and other first aid equipment to Ukraine.

The organization's past activities will be judged by the criminal proceedings in Estonia and Ukraine, the NGO said in a press release.

Slava Ukraini was founded in March 2022 by Johanna Maria Lehtme, Janeli Sundja and Elo Laura Aaspõllu after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The NGO wanted to help Ukrainians and Ukraine.

That year, the charity collected €6,525,488 in donations, and Lehtme was named European of the Year for her work. Her popularity also helped her win a seat in the Riigiikogu in the 2023 election.

But, in the spring of that year, allegations of misusing donated money were made against Lehtme when it became known that the NGO transferred €1.5 million to a private company connected to the leaders of its Ukrainian cooperation partner, IC Construction.

Lehtme denied misusing donations, but criminal proceedings were opened in both Estonia and Ukraine. She resigned from the charity and as MP.

In August 2024, the prosecutor's office confirmed that Lehtme had been questioned.

