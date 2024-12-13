Ukrainian court: Slava Ukraini could have been taken for over €400,000

According to Ukrainian law enforcement, €411,000 may have been embezzled from the Estonian NGO Slava Ukraini, with the primary suspect being Hennadi Vaskiv, head of the organization's partner group All for Victory. Vaskiv has reportedly left Ukraine and is now a wanted individual, as revealed by documents from the Kyiv Pechersk District Court.

The Pechersk District Court held a closed hearing on November 29 to review materials collected during the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, ERR's Russian-language portal reported.

The court ruling reveals that Ukrainian authorities suspect Vaskiv of illegally misusing charitable donations received from the Estonian NGO Slava Ukraini for personal enrichment, involving a significant amount of funds.

Between September 2022 and March 2023, a total of €1,555,770 was transferred from Slava Ukraini's accounts to All for Victory, intended for purchasing vehicles, food packages and equipment for the Ukrainian military. According to documents, the nonprofit organization led by Vaskiv was supposed to procure these items from a single Ukrainian supplier.

However, law enforcement alleges that Vaskiv unlawfully used more than €411,000 of the donated funds for personal gain, causing substantial financial harm to Slava Ukraini.

The court has issued a warrant for Vaskiv's arrest, but Ukrainian authorities believe he left the country in March.

Earlier this week, ERR's Russian-language portal inquired with the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office about the progress of the investigation but has not yet received a response.

In October, Slava Ukraini announced it would cease operations due to dwindling donations, though it plans to complete ongoing projects by December.

The criminal case involving the NGO's former board member, Johanna-Maria Lehtme, remains in the pre-trial investigation phase, and Lehtme continues to face charges.

