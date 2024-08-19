Prosecutor's Office: Slava Ukraini founder has been questioned

Former Slava Ukraini manager Johanna-Maria Lehtme.
Former Slava Ukraini manager Johanna-Maria Lehtme. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Johanna-Maria Lehtme, founder of the NGO Slava Ukraini, who is suspected of embezzling money, has undergone questioning.

"We can confirm that Johanna-Maria Lehtme has been questioned," Gerli Vaher, public relations advisor of the prosecutor's office, told ERR.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have also initiated an investigation. Asked if the process had been carried out in Ukraine, the Prosecutor's Office declined to comment further.

"The Prosecutor's Office cannot disclose specific details about how and where the questioning took place. When releasing information, we must always adhere to legal disclosure bases. Since personal data is protected, it is not possible to provide information regarding the individual's residence or location," Vaher said.

In May, the Central Criminal Police presented initial suspicions against Lehtme.

The Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal investigation on May 9 last year to examine the use of funds collected by the NGO Slava Ukraini for supporting Ukraine. The investigation was launched under the article concerning embezzlement. The next day, Lehtme was dismissed from her position as the head of the NGO Slava Ukraini.

Allegations of misusing money first surfaced last spring, which Lehtme denied. She also stepped down from her job as an MP, representing Eesti 200 in the Riigikogu.

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

