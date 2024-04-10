Riigikogu removes tax exemption from Slava Ukraini NGO

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu passed an amendment to the Income Tax Act, removing the tax exemption for the NGO Slava Ukraini, which applies to organizations supporting Ukraine.

Starting next year, the charity will be removed from the list of associations. This is due to suspicions last spring of misuse of donated funds to Ukraine by founder Johanna-Maria Lehtme.

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu adopted an amendment to the Income Tax Act extending the ability to make tax-exempt donations and gifts in support of Ukraine until December 31, 2025.

Organizations must be involved in providing and organizing humanitarian aid aimed at preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Resident legal entities can make tax-exempt donations and gifts to NGOs such as Estonian Refugee Aid, Mondo, the Ukrainian Cultural Center, the Foundation for the Promotion of National Defense, the Estonian Red Cross, the Rescue Association, and the NGO Rotary Club Tallinn Old Town.

The amendment will be applied retroactively from January 2024.

