Estonia's 2023 press photos of the year unveiled at Viru Keskus

On Wednesday, the Estonian Association of Press Photographers (EPFL) and the Estonian Media Business Association (EML) announced the winners of the 2023 Press Photo Awards. The prize for best press photo of the year went to Postimees photographer Tairo Lutter for his picture of former Slava Ukraini CEO Johanna-Maria Lehtme.

The award for best news photo of 2023 was won by Camilla Kännola of local news outlet Raplamaa Sõnumite, for her photo "An Electricians' Working Day

"An Electrician's Working Day" by Camilla Kännola. Source: Camilla Kännola/Raplamaa Sõnumid

At the end of November, heavy snow and sleet swept across Estonia, leaving thousands of homes in the dark. "The wires have gone in half," Andrei Voropajev, an electrician, who has worked in Rapla County for 20 years, explained to local journalists that had came to watch him work during the difficult days following the storm.

Thick snow accumulated on the power lines, and as much as possible had to be cleared. More than 150 specialists worked in two shifts during those days, braving the cold and thick snow to try to repair the storm damage as quickly as possible.

Kännnola's winning photo shows the lines being cleared on December 6 in the village of Palamulla, Rapla County.

"The Canceled Maestro." Autor/allikas: Sven Tupits

Sven Tupits was awarded the prize for best still photo for his picture "The Canceled Maestro".

On Sunday, April 2, Endrik Üksvärav was brought in to conduct J. S. Bach's magnificent "St. John Passion" in place of Andres Mustonen at the Palm Sunday concert in Tallinn's St. Charles' Church (Karli kiirik).

Violinist and renowned musician Andres Mustonen was dropped from the line-up after it emerged that he was performing in Novosibirsk, Russia, in March with musicians who have supported Vladimir Putin's policies towards Ukraine and Crimea. Eesti Kontsert also ended its cooperation with Mustonen as a result.

"Bloody Effort." Source: Tairo Lutter/Postimees

Best sports photo was won by Postimees photojournalist Tairo Lutter for his picture "Bloody Effort."

Top level sport requires the ultimate effort. So much so that the blood comes out of your nose. Figure skater Arlet Levandi took second place in the men's short program at the International Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn with a personal best 76.34 points from the judges. Lutter's picture was taken at the end of the short program.

"Painful Question." Source: Tairo Lutter

Tairo Lutter also won the prize for best portrait with his photo "Painful Question."

The image captures Johanna-Maria Lehtme, then-CEO charity "Slava Ukraini" and a member of the Riigikogu when asked by a journalist: "Are you or were you having an affair with Hennadi Vaskiv, the head of the Ukrainian aid organization?" Lehtme faced accusations of misusing funds that had been donated to support Ukraine. But was it a personal relationship that caused the situation?

A few weeks later, Johanna-Maria Lehtme announced that she was resigning from her seat in the Riigikogu. She also stepped down from the board of Slava Ukraini.

With the same photo, Tairo Lutter also won the Estonian Press Photo of the Year 2023 award.

The winner in each category received a certificate and €1,000 prize money.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!