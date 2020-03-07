2019 Press Photos of the Year revealed

The Estonian Association of Press Photographers announced the 2019 Press Photos of the Year on Friday. The 2019 Press Photo of the Year was won by Tairo Lutter.

Lutter's photo, "The hopes of a national support turned out to be bad guys," also won the News Photo category.

It depicts cross-country skiers Karel Tammjärv and Andreas Veerpalu, who were caught in a doping scandal, in the back seat of a car, escaping from journalists after being freed. They called coach Anti Saarepuu into the front seat of the car before speeding off. A moment later, they admitted their doping in the same vehicle. February 28, 2019, Seefeld, Austria.

Järva Teataja photographer Dmitri Kotjuh won Best Portrait with a photo titled, "First female captain in a railroad ship," which depicts Estonia's first woman railroad engineer, 25-year-old Margit Sander, who herself has said she can't imagine doing anything else for a living.

"First female captain in a railroad ship." Source: Dmitri Kotjuh/Järva Teataja/EPFL

Best Scenic Photo went to Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) photographer Priit Simson for his series "Different kind of neighbors."

"Different kind of neighbors." Source: Priit Simson/Eesti Päevaleht

"Different kind of neighbors." Source: Priit Simson/Eesti Päevaleht

"Different kind of neighbors." Source: Priit Simson/Eesti Päevaleht

Best Sports Photo went to "Kitesurfer on a stormy sea" by Postimees' Sander Ilvest.

"Kitesurfer on a stormy sea." Source: Sander Ilvest/Postimees/EPFL

The winner of each category received a diploma and a €1,000 prize. Lutter, the winner of the 2019 Press Photo of the Year, won an additional €1,000 prize.

All of the nominees' photos can be viewed on the Estonian Association of Press Photographers here.

