ERR's Merilin Pärli presented with news story of the year award

ERR journalist Merilin Pärli was on Thursday awarded the 2023 news story of the year prize.

Pärli (pictured) was recognized for three stories, all of which were reported by ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera," as part of the annual journalism awards (Ajakirjanduspreemiad), presented by the Estonian Media Firms Union (EML) Thursday (see gallery above).

The items concerned controversy over data protection following a request for information from a University of Tartu academic: "Pere Sihtkapital küsis uuringu jaoks TÜ nimel tuhandete naiste andmeid", available in English here, "Eamets: leidsime ühes rektoriga, et olen valesti käitunud," which can be read in translation here, and "Tartu Ülikool hoidis aastate eest ära Eametsaga seotud huvide konflikti," in English here.

Pärli joins ERR's Karin Koppel, Aleskander Krjukov and Madis Hindre in being recognized for their journalistic work in 2023. The latter three were earlier this week awarded jointly, together with two Ekspress Meedia journalists, the Bonnier Award for investigative journalism for their coverage of "the eastern transport scandal," namely breaking the news that the spouse of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) had continued pursuing Russia-related business interests a year-and-half after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Other recipients of awards included Vilja Kiisler of Delfi/Eesti Päevaleht, who was presented with the journalist of the year award, Rahel Lepp with opinion piece of the year prize, and Õhtuleht journalists Risto Berendson, Helen Mihelson and Kadri Kuulpak, who won the gong for the best feature of the year 2023.

Additionally, ERR's Kaspar Viilup, managing editor of the Kultuur portal, has been nominated for the title of music journalist award, in a separate competition whose winners are to be announced early next month.

Viilup has been shortlisted for the music journalist of the year award, alongside four other candidates.

Other categories in next month's music business awards see ERR's Kultuur portal itself nominated, as well as Klassikaraadio, which as its name suggests mainly broadcasts classical music recordings and concerts.

--

