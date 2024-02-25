Jaroslav Neverov makes top 10 in youth biathlon world championships in Otepää

Estonian biathlete Jaroslav Neverov on Saturday finished ninth in his category at the ongoing IBU Youth and Junior Biathlon World Championships in Otepää, South Estonia.

The world championships in Otepää are the final international competition for youth and juniors this season. Close to 500 athletes are due to start over the eight days of competition, in events such as the mixed relay race and the joint start event.

The 12.5 km standard biathlon alone attracted 114 competitors, including Neverov (pictured) and Estonians Armin Aun, Frederik Välbe and Daniel Varikov.

Frenchman Antonin Guy won his age group over Kasper Kalkenberg of Norway, by 9.1 seconds. Pavel Trojer of Slovenia took bronze. Neverov lost was two minutes and 57.7 seconds behind over the winner.

Of the remaining Estonians, Armin Aun came 44th, Daniel Varikov 61st and Frederik Välbe 70th.

