Estonian athletes perform strongly in US college conference championships

Estonia's young athletes put in some notable achievements at the weekend's college conference athletics events.

High jumper Lilian Turban, representing the University of Hawaii now tops the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation is a college athletic conference conference after a jump of 1.86, one centimeter below her PB the Estonian Athletics Association (Kergejõustikuliit) reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hawaii Track & Field - Cross Country (@hawaiitfxc)

Other highlights include Marleen Mülla's joint second place for the University of South Dakota (4.09). Mülla had put in a season-topping jump of 4.45 the previous week.

Eerik Haamer, also at the University of South Dakota, finished second in the same event (5.37), while Ken-Mark Minkovsi was fourth in the 200 meters (21.83) and 13th in the 60 meters (6.94).

Kevin Sakson (University of Iowa) set a new PB in the shot put with a throw of 19.05, giving him fourth place.

Viktor Morozov (University of Illinois) was fourth in the triple jump (15.77), all-rounder Pippi Lotta Enok (University of Oklahoma) placed fourth in the long jump (6.23) and was 17th in the 60 m hurdles (8.62), and Johanna Ilves (University of Nebraska) put in the same time (8.32) in the 60 meter hurdles heats as she did in the final, which was also a PB and put her in sixth place overall.

Ilves' younger sister Lishanna , also at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, came 15th in the long jump (5.91).

The next competition for the student athletes comes in Boston on March 8-9, where the NCAA indoor championships take place.

