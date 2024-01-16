X

Tallinn Athletics Hall reopens after extensive renovations

News
Tallinn's renovated Athletics Hall reopened on January 16, 2024.
Open gallery
95 photos
News

Tallinn Athletics Hall reopened on Tuesday following extensive renovations. The facility now boasts significantly improved conditions for both training and hosting competitions in various sports. In addition to athletics, the hall is equipped to host competitions in judo, wrestling, karate, fencing, shooting, weightlifting and more.

Previously known as "Tallinn Sports Hall," following a comprehensive makeover and functional upgrade, the sports center has now been renamed as "Tallinn Athletics Hall" to reflect its main function.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said that the renovation of the athletics hall represents the largest investment made over recent years in Tallinn for the improvement of the city's sports facilities. "This is a significant milestone, especially looking ahead to 2025 when Tallinn will hold the title of European Capital of Sport. The complex has been a home base for many of our top athletes and has hosted major competitions. Modern and high-quality training conditions are essential for our athletes preparing for the Olympics, hence the urgent need for renovation," said Kõlvart.

Jüri Dorbek, director of Tallinn Sports Hall, noted that the building, which was initially completed in 1996, has proved highly popular among users. "The major issues with the old building were its thermal efficiency, the completely worn-out track surface, and lighting. The renovation and extension works have made the building more energy-efficient, added new training spaces, and improved functionality. The spatial layout has been completely redesigned. For instance, the main entrance is now on the side facing Herne tänav as was originally planned," explained Dorbek.

The renovated athletics hall prioritizes athletics, catering to everyone from elite athletes to recreational and health-focused sports enthusiasts. The facility continues to feature a 200-meter tartan-coated four-lane running track, an indoor throwing area for discus and javelin athletes, a separate training area for the youngest athletics training groups, a gym, and spectator stands, which can be used for training when not in use for competitions.

The hall is also available for basketball and volleyball players, as well as athletes from other sports and for general fitness training sessions.

The reconstruction and extension project of the building was designed by AS Resand. Nordlin Ehitus OÜ served as the main contractor for the construction. The total cost of the renovation was €14 million.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

Editor: Michael Cole

