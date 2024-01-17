Kelly Sildaru back in training, though unlikely to compete this year

Freestyle skiing Olympic bronze medalist Kelly Sildaru has made her first jumps after a long break due to injury.

Sildaru, 21, injured a cruciate ligament on her right knee a year ago.

She has however been to a training camp in Ruka, in Northern Finland, last month and into this month.

Talking to Delfi Sport, the skier said: "There was actually a lot of fear before the first snow camp and I was still thinking about my knee. It wasn't so bad this time. I didn't go for the biggest jumps either," Sildaru told Delfi Sport .

Sildaru is now starting a four- to five-week series of exercises in the gym, to get her right knee up to the necessary condition, and then will head to camp, probably in Ruka, again, she said.

Sildaru will probably still not be able to return to the competitive circuit this season, however. "The main focus is on the next season. In the current situation, you can't rush things," she went on.

Freesytle Skiing qualifying for the next Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina , starts on July 1 this year, or more precisely with the first MK stage of the next season. Points will be locked down as of January 18, 2026.

Kelly Sildaru first burst on to the Freestyle skiing scene in 2016 when at the age of 13 she won her first medal, at the X-Games in Aspen. She took bronze at the 2022 winter olympics in Beijing, and gold at the 2020 youth olympics in Lausanne.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!