Injury forces Kelly Sildaru out of signature Aspen X-Games event

Estonian Freestyle ski star Kelly Sildaru has had to pull out of the flagship X-Games in Aspen, Colorado, due to injury.

Sildaru noted on her social media account that she had: "Fallen and injured myself during practice for the Slopestyle event today. Sadly, I won't be able to compete at this weekend's X-Games."

Sildaru, 20, was due to take part in the main Half-pipe and Slopestyle events on Sunday.

The X-Games were where the Estonian first made her breakthrough, back in 2016 when, aged just 13, she won her first medal.

To date she has four Slopestyle and two Half-pipe gold medals in the trophy cabinet. Her younger brother, Henry, also competes.

