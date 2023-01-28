Injury forces Kelly Sildaru out of signature Aspen X-Games event

news
Kelly Sildaru.
Kelly Sildaru. Source: Winter Games NZ
news

Estonian Freestyle ski star Kelly Sildaru has had to pull out of the flagship X-Games in Aspen, Colorado, due to injury.

Sildaru noted on her social media account that she had: "Fallen and injured myself during practice for the Slopestyle event today. Sadly, I won't be able to compete at this weekend's X-Games."

Sildaru, 20, was due to take part in the main Half-pipe and Slopestyle events on Sunday.

The X-Games were where the Estonian first made her breakthrough, back in 2016 when, aged just 13, she won her first medal.

To date she has four Slopestyle and two Half-pipe gold medals in the trophy cabinet. Her younger brother, Henry, also competes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

Latest news

15:45

Health Insurance Fund ready to pay family doctors overtime for weekend work

14:52

Journalist: Politicians' human contact positively impacts on voters

13:57

Gallery: EKRE council approves 2023 Riigikogu election program

13:39

Injury forces Kelly Sildaru out of signature Aspen X-Games event

12:15

Interest in Defense League's youth organizations continues to grow

11:21

ERR News to live-stream AmCham/FICE pre-election panel debate Wednesday

10:40

Top court: Registered partnership must be added to population register

10:16

State halts tree felling in planned Nursipalu training area expansion zone

09:36

President: Clear that Defense League can deal painful blow to an opponent

09:04

12 K9 'Thunder' conscript crews should be ready for Exercise Spring Storm

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.01

Council of Europe report strongly criticizes Estonian e-residency program

26.01

Estonia weighing giving Ukraine cluster munitions

27.01

Estonian filmmaker Anna Hints wins Sundance Film Festival directing award

27.01

EDF: Russia can launch missile strikes against Ukraine for over six months

27.01

Estonia's startups finding it harder to raise funds

27.01

Ministry of Defense wants to sell off Central Tallinn building

26.01

Sun worth chasing in Estonia

27.01

Pharmacy reform, 3 years later — success or not?

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: