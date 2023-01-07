Marten Liiv takes bronze at European Speed Skating Championships

Marten Liiv.
Marten Liiv. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
Estonian skater Marten Liiv took bronze at the European Speed Skating Championships in Hamar, Norway, after the decisive 1000-meter race held Saturday afternoon.

Liiv went into the second day in second place, second only to eventual winner Merijn  Scheperkamp after two 500m races and one 1,000m race at the Vikingskipet, officially known as Hamar Olympic Hall.

On Saturday, Liiv put in a time of 1.09.24, the fhird best time in that race but enough to clinch a medal.

Scherperkamp finished second in that race and took gold overall, with his compatriot Hein  Otterspeer taking silver.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Janno Joala

Source: ERR Sport

Marten Liiv takes bronze at European Speed Skating Championships

