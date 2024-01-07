Marten Liiv takes silver at 2024 European Speed Skating Championships

Estonian speed skater Marten Liiv has taken the silver medal in the men's 500 meters at Heerenveen with a time of 34.78 seconds.

Liiv (27) was three tenths of a second slower than Dutchman Jenning de Boo but eight tenths ahead of Poland's Marek Kania who took bronze. The Estonian was fifth with a time of 9.74 after the first 100 meters acceleration.

The top eight included the Netherlands' Stefan Westenbroek (+0.45), Pole Piotr Michalski (+0.46), Italy's David Rosa (+0.48), Poland's Damian Žurek (+0.58) and Spaniard Nil Llop Izquierdo (+0,68).

The 500 meters has so far been Liiv's second discipline. He took fourth place in his favored 1,000 meters on Friday.

