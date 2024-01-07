Marten Liiv takes silver at 2024 European Speed Skating Championships

News
Marten Liiv.
Marten Liiv. Source: SCANPIX / EPA
News

Estonian speed skater Marten Liiv has taken the silver medal in the men's 500 meters at Heerenveen with a time of 34.78 seconds.

Liiv (27) was three tenths of a second slower than Dutchman Jenning de Boo but eight tenths ahead of Poland's Marek Kania who took bronze. The Estonian was fifth with a time of 9.74 after the first 100 meters acceleration.

The top eight included the Netherlands' Stefan Westenbroek (+0.45), Pole Piotr Michalski (+0.46), Italy's David Rosa (+0.48), Poland's Damian Žurek (+0.58) and Spaniard Nil Llop Izquierdo (+0,68).

The 500 meters has so far been Liiv's second discipline. He took fourth place in his favored 1,000 meters on Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Marten Liiv takes silver at 2024 European Speed Skating Championships

18:15

Tarmo Soomere: Today's truth will be disproved by tomorrow

17:32

Community of adopted adults: Adopted people often feel they're alone

14:51

Average electricity price drops to €101 Sunday Updated

14:47

Pirita River flooding in Jõelähtme Municipality

10:58

ERR in the West Bank: Palestinians say Hamas did to Israel what Israel has been doing to them

10:30

Paide Theater to continue producing original works despite losing state support

10:09

Estonian contemporary classical music – best of new works from 2023

09:45

Madle Lippus to head up Social Democrats in Tallinn

09:20

Gallery: Special Operations Forces trains with partners

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

06.01

Village store near Latvian border makes no profit but keeps people together

05.01

Finns' Friday night sauna in part behind day's peak power prices in Estonia

05.01

EDF colonel: Russian troops have initiative on front line

09:20

Gallery: Special Operations Forces trains with partners

06.01

Expert: Half of Estonia's housing associations have not insured buildings

10:09

Estonian contemporary classical music – best of new works from 2023

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: