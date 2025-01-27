Marten Liiv sets new Estonian speed skating record in Canada

Speed skater Marten Liiv broke his own domestic record in the 500-meter race at the Speed Skating World Cup event in Calgary, Canada on Sunday, shaving 0.08 seconds off his previous best.

Competing in the seventh race against local crowd favorite Laurent Dubreuil, Liiv finished with a time of 34.31 seconds, a new Estonian record despite losing the head-to-head.

This performance earned him an eighth-place overall finish in the A-final.

Liiv's previous record, 34.39 seconds, was set exactly a year ago at the world cup event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The reigning speed skating champion, Jordan Stolz (U.S.), once again took first place at the event, with a winning time of 33.85 seconds.

