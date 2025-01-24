Janari Jõesaar and Dziki Warsaw through to ENBL quarter-finals

Estonian national basketball team member Janari Jõesaar's club, Dziki Warsaw, concluded its Northern European Basketball League (ENBL) regular season at home with an 85–73 victory over Valmiera Glass Via (Latvia).

This guarantees the team a quarter-final spot.

Jõesaar, who plays small forward, got 21 minutes' court time, during which he scored eight points (two-pointers 1/2, three-pointers 1/3, free throws 3/4), grabbed five rebounds, made one steal in the positive column, and lost the ball three times and committed two fouls.

Dziki, leading by 10 points at halftime, extended their lead to more than 20 during the third quarter.

While Valmiera managed to close the gap slightly towards the end, the margin only shrank to eight points.

Warsaw's standout player was guard Nikola Radicevic, who contributed 17 points and nine assists.

Both clubs finished Group A with six wins and two losses.

Both Dziki Warsaw and, for that matter, Valmiera Glass Via are guaranteed spots in the quarter-finals, meaning everyone was a winner as it turned out.

The final rankings will be determined after Newcastle Eagles (U.K.) and Voluntari (Romania) play their remaining ENBL games.

Meanwhile, Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits has accumulated two wins and five losses and will not be going through to the top eight, despite a recent win over Groningen.

--

