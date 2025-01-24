X!

Janari Jõesaar and Dziki Warsaw through to ENBL quarter-finals

News
Janari Jõesaar (no. 21).
Janari Jõesaar (no. 21). Source: AIrika Harrik/ERR
News

Estonian national basketball team member Janari Jõesaar's club, Dziki Warsaw, concluded its Northern European Basketball League (ENBL) regular season at home with an 85–73 victory over Valmiera Glass Via (Latvia).

This guarantees the team a quarter-final spot.

Jõesaar, who plays small forward, got 21 minutes' court time, during which he scored eight points (two-pointers 1/2, three-pointers 1/3, free throws 3/4), grabbed five rebounds, made one steal in the positive column, and lost the ball three times and committed two fouls.

Dziki, leading by 10 points at halftime, extended their lead to more than 20 during the third quarter.

While Valmiera managed to close the gap slightly towards the end, the margin only shrank to eight points.

Warsaw's standout player was guard Nikola Radicevic, who contributed 17 points and nine assists.

Both clubs finished Group A with six wins and two losses.

Both Dziki Warsaw and, for that matter, Valmiera Glass Via are guaranteed spots in the quarter-finals, meaning everyone was a winner as it turned out.

The final rankings will be determined after Newcastle Eagles (U.K.) and Voluntari (Romania) play their remaining ENBL games.

Meanwhile, Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits has accumulated two wins and five losses and will not be going through to the top eight, despite a recent win over Groningen.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

24.01

Experts say lowering oil prices may not bring swift end to Russia's war

24.01

Political analysts: Eesti 200's slump does not bode well for local elections

24.01

Estonian men's national team to face Cyprus in November friendly

24.01

Kiisa emergency power plant to undergo maintenance until end of January

24.01

Gallery: Legendary Estonian sports photographer opens new solo exhibition in Tallinn

24.01

EDF colonel: North Korea could send new units to Russia before summer

24.01

Estonian MPs condemn Belarusian elections as a 'farce'

24.01

Minister: I urge countries not to make a fuss every time Trump says something Updated

24.01

Analyst: Bad economic climate shoring up support for opposition parties

24.01

Tallink launches passenger ferry on Paldiski-Kapellskär route

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

24.01

Officials say app taxi drivers' Estonian language skills are still poor

23.01

Agency: Telia's fast internet campaign violates consumer rights

24.01

New sculptures raise questions about Tallinn's cityscape

24.01

Tallink launches passenger ferry on Paldiski-Kapellskär route

24.01

Meteorologist: Be prepared for a cold spring

24.01

Minister: I urge countries not to make a fuss every time Trump says something Updated

23.01

Estonian government calls for Maastricht criteria change to help increase defense spending

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo