Estonian twins take top two cross-country ski race spots at Turin student games

Kaidy (left) and Keidy Kaasiku with their Turin medals.
Kaidy (left) and Keidy Kaasiku with their Turin medals. Source: Jaanus Teppan
Estonian twin sisters Keidy and Kaidy Kaasiku finished first and second in the women's 20 km mass start classic technique race at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy.

Gold went to Keidy (1:03:49.4), who finished 17.8 seconds ahead of her sister, making her the second athlete to bring a gold medal to Estonia at the student winter games.

The twins, 23, also more than doubled the number of medals Estonia has taken at the event – Kaidy had already taken silver in the classic sprint event, to add to the two first-place finishes Mariel Merlii Pulles achieved two years ago in Lake Placid, New York.

In the men's race, Ralf Kivil initially placed fifth but was later disqualified for failing equipment scrutineering, more specifically relating to ski waxing.

Olle Ilmar Jaama was also set to compete but had to withdraw on health grounds.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

