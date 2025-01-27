X!

Ski jumper Artti Aigro achieves third-best result of career

News
Artti Aigro.
Artti Aigro. Source: EXPA/ Tadeusz Mieczynski
News

Ski jumper Artti Aigro put in the third-best result of his career, finishing 17th on the second competition day at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Aigro jumped 213 meters in the first round, earning 193.7 points and starting the second round in 17th position.

His second jump measured 209.5 meters and scored 200.1 points, resulting in a total score of 393.8 points, maintaining him in 17th place.

This season so far, Aigro has surpassed this result only once—on December 1 in Ruka, Finland.

Sunday's result ranks among his best, exceeded only by his 2020 performance, also in Ruka where he placed 14th.

He has also made it into the top 20 twice more this season, finishing 19th and 20th in Lillehammer, Norway.

Aigro said :"Things can change overnight. Compared with yesterday's jumps, it's a whole different story. Today's jumps brought a lot of satisfaction. I think I've finally found the right feeling and confidence on the hill."

Slovenian Domen Prevc claimed victory with jumps of 226.5 meters and 231.5 meters.

The FIS Ski Jumping World Cup continues with a packed schedule ahead of the World Championships in Trondheim in early March, with upcoming events in Willingen, Germany, Lake Placid, New York, and Sapporo, Japan.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Economist: Extraordinary pension hikes have caused issues with indexation

18:04

Justice chancellor: Lääne-Viru grant access restriction unjustified, unfair

17:41

Estonian politicians mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day Updated

17:39

Data inspectorate takes Viljandi Hospital urine sample case to Supreme Court

17:06

Läänemets: Unclear why Kohtla-Järve's Chinese New Year event was necessary

16:55

Two rural Põlva County grocery store closures leave locals in tough spot

16:54

Foreign minister: The purpose of 'soft power' is to create division

16:23

Driver who killed pedestrian in Tallinn crash sentenced to 8 years

16:00

EU sanctions 3 GRU members for cyberattacks against Estonia

15:59

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe narrowly misses out on victory in UAE

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.01

Latvian State Radio and TV Center's optic cable damaged in Baltic Sea Updated

08:32

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

21.01

Rock legends Queens of the Stone Age announce August Tallinn show

26.01

Estonian psychiatrists want to update use of psychedelics in mental health care

12:44

Kohtla-Järve mayor questioned after hosting New Year event with Chinese embassy

26.01

Salaries of president and Riigikogu speaker will not reach €10,000 this year

13:11

Name changes on the rise in Estonia

26.01

Ida-Viru apartment associations looking for ways to use abandoned flats

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo