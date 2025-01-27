Ski jumper Artti Aigro achieves third-best result of career

Ski jumper Artti Aigro put in the third-best result of his career, finishing 17th on the second competition day at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Aigro jumped 213 meters in the first round, earning 193.7 points and starting the second round in 17th position.

His second jump measured 209.5 meters and scored 200.1 points, resulting in a total score of 393.8 points, maintaining him in 17th place.

This season so far, Aigro has surpassed this result only once—on December 1 in Ruka, Finland.

Sunday's result ranks among his best, exceeded only by his 2020 performance, also in Ruka where he placed 14th.

He has also made it into the top 20 twice more this season, finishing 19th and 20th in Lillehammer, Norway.

Aigro said :"Things can change overnight. Compared with yesterday's jumps, it's a whole different story. Today's jumps brought a lot of satisfaction. I think I've finally found the right feeling and confidence on the hill."

Slovenian Domen Prevc claimed victory with jumps of 226.5 meters and 231.5 meters.

The FIS Ski Jumping World Cup continues with a packed schedule ahead of the World Championships in Trondheim in early March, with upcoming events in Willingen, Germany, Lake Placid, New York, and Sapporo, Japan.

