Mark Lajal jumps up over 30 places in world tennis rankings

Estonia's top men's tennis player, Mark Lajal, has surged 31 places to rank 204th in the world Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings.

While he did narrowly missed on on qualifying for the recently concluded Australian Open, Lajal, 21, whose highest-ever placing so far is 191st, recently reached the semifinals of an ATP Challenger 100 tournament in Portugal.

Lajal ranked as highly as 191st in the fall of 2023 and has also spent several weeks in 195th place.

Of other Estonian men's players, Daniil Glinka, too, made an impressive jump, moving 26 places higher to world 469th.

However, Kristjan Tamm dropped four spots to 687th.

Oliver Ojakäär fell 19 places to 942nd, and Markus Mölder rose five places to 1,116th.

At the other end of the table, Jannik Sinner (Italy) solidified his position as the world No. 1 after defeating Alexander Zverev (Germany) in the Australian Open final, to bag his consecutive second title.

Zverev is in second place, Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) and Taylor Fritz (U.S.) occupy third and fourth positions, while Casper Ruud (Norway) and Novak Djokovic (Serbia) have overtaken Daniil Medvedev (Russia).

With the Estonian women players and their WTA rankings, Estonian-American Ingrid Neel, a doubles specialist, is ranked 67th in that category now.

In singles, Elena Malõgina, Estonia's top women's player, fell two places to 448th in the world, while Maileen Nuudi dropped just one position to 1,268th. Liisa Varul remains at 1,376th.

Australian Open runner-up Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) continues as the top women's player, followed by the player she replaced at the top, Iga Swiatek (Poland), then Coco Gauff (U.S.) and Jasmine Paolini (Italy).

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) rose two spots to fifth, with Jessica Pegula (U.S.) followed by her compatriot Madison Keys, fresh from victory over Sabalenka in Melbourne.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!