Top Estonian tennis star Mark Lajal has tonsil surgery in Tallinn

Estonia's top tennis star Mark Lajal announced on Wednesday that he has undergone surgery to remove his tonsils in Tallinn.

Lajal, 21, posted a message on social media announcing that he would now be taking a short break to recover from the operation. "After thoroughly consulting with many doctors, I have decided to get my tonsils operated [on]," the Estonian number one wrote.

"I have had many health and heart problems throughout last year and I wanted to put my health first – I'll be back soon!"

Lajal did not specify when he expects to be back in action on court. The Estonian, who is currently ranked 206th in the world, appeared in Tallinn last weekend when he led Estonia to victory against Venezuela in the Davis Cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A R K L A J A L (@marklajal)

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!