X!

Ott Tänak: We at Hyundai can focus more on finding speed at Rally Sweden

News
Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

Estonian rally star Ott Tänak is hoping to rapidly meet the need for speed at this weekend's Rally Sweden, round two of the 2025 World Rally Championship (WRC).

After showing promise early on at the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally, Tänak came fifth overall for Hyundai – meaning victory in the principality still eludes him and his Estonian co-driver Martin Järveoja.

"Monte Carlo offered a lot of surprises this year, and with the changing conditions, it was difficult to adapt to the new tires," Tänak said via a Hyundai press release.

"The same will be the case in Sweden, but without the tire strategy concerns, we can fully focus on maximizing speed. The starting position plays a role in Sweden, especially on the second pass of some stages, but beyond that, the most important factors remain speed and performance."

"We had a test day in December, and another one after Monte Carlo, and, so far, everything has been positive," the Estonian went on. "There will be some major challenges ahead, but we are motivated going into the weekend and hope to achieve a strong result."

Rally Sweden starts on Thursday with the initial shakedown run and goes through to Sunday, February 16, with 18 stages in all across a little over 300 kilometers.

It takes place around Umeå, Västerbotten County, in the northeast of the country, having moved there in 2021 from Värmland in west-central Sweden – mainly to give a greater likelihood of snow given a set number of races must, under WRC rules, take place in various climactic zones.

Tänak has won in Sweden twice – first in 2019 with Toyota, in his so far sole world championship winning season, and again in 2023, with M-Sport Ford, a much smaller team than Toyota or Hyundai.

The Estonian was in with a shot at winning his second title last season, but was bested by his Hyundai teammate Thierry Neuville (Belgium), who finally bagged his maiden drivers' championship after many seasons of trying.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:10

Coalition plans to limit state funding for parties with criminal convictions

16:35

Only Eesti 200 rules out working with Center in Tallinn after local elections

15:55

Ott Tänak: We at Hyundai can focus more on finding speed at Rally Sweden

15:29

Price drops for Tallinn-Vilnius train joint ticket

15:00

Tallinn to initiate new development plan for Linnahall

14:29

Estonian pair to compete in British Rally Championship series for M-Sport

14:02

Professor: Ukraine's mineral reserves enough to make Trump proposal feasible

13:51

SDE proposes €100,000 annual cap on donations to political parties Updated

13:26

TTJA requires market leader Telia to grant access and report on competitor info

12:55

How are Estonia's state decorations made?

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

09.02

Historic moment: Baltic states synchronize with European electricity grid Updated

08.02

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania disconnected from Russian power grid

09.02

Elering CEO: Desynchronization hardest thing we've done this century

09.02

Electricity price high on Sunday evening Updated

09.02

Russian undersea cable damaged in Finnish exclusive economic zone Updated

08.02

Only one designated emergency fuel station located in Tallinn

10:55

Nuclear power plant construction to cost the state €120 million over next decade

18.11

Daily: Russian spy exchanged in 2018 flees back to Estonia, claims asylum

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo