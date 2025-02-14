Ott Tänak second after Rally Sweden stage three

Ott Tänak was in second place after stage three of a slippery and wintry Rally Sweden Friday morning, the second round of the 2025 World Rally Championship (WRC) season.

Elfyn Evans (Wales) was in the lead for Toyota after stage two in Umeå, northern Sweden, 2.7 seconds ahead of the Estonian, who drives for Hyundai.

Tänak was full of praise for the conditions at the race, which moved to a more northerly location two years ago to meet the requirements for a snow rally, and described them as "nearly perfect" ahead of the race.

Last year's winner in Sweden was Finn Esapekka Lappi, who is not competing in this season's WRC series.

Tänak last won in Sweden in 2023 and also won there in 2019, his world championship winning year.

Ott Tänak (right) with teammate at Hyundai Adrien Fourmaux. Source: Hyundai Motorsport

Ott Tänak was also second after stage one Thursday evening, jointly with double world champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland, Toyota).

Five more stages follow on Friday, with six more on the Saturday and three on the final day, Sunday.

Three Estonian drivers are also competing in Sweden in the second-tier WRC2 category: Romet Jürgenson (M-Sport), Robert Virves (Škoda), and Georg Linnamäe (Toyota), with Jürgenson the quickest of these in the initial shakedown run.

Additionally, Joosep Ralf Nõgene is competing in the Junior WRC category.

--

