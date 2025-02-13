Anna Gret Asi instrumental in Oklahoma State win over Arizona

Estonian college basketball player Anna Gret Asi played a crucial role in the Oklahoma State Cowgirls' National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCCA) commanding 83:64 home victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, contributing seven points and four assists as her team broke away early and never looked back.

Recently nominated to the NCAA's Team of the Week, Asi, who plays guard, logged 35 minutes in the game, adding seven points (two-pointers 2/5, three-pointers 1/4), four assists, and one rebound.

Oklahoma State took control in the second quarter, outscoring Arizona 21:13 to lead 37:29 at halftime.

The hosts extended their dominance in the third quarter, pushing their advantage to 20 points heading into the final period.

Over the weekend, Oklahoma had also defeated 12th-ranked Kansas, climbing to 20th place in the NCAA rankings.

They now sit fourth in the NCAA women's Big 12 Conference behind only Kansas State, TCU and Baylor, with ten wins and three losses.

This coming weekend, Asi and the Cowgirls face BYU, who are just one place below them in the conference.

