Estonian archer Lisell Jäätma takes silver in Chicago

Estonian compound archer Lisell Jäätma clinched silver at the Indoor World Cup event in Chicago, delivering high scores throughout but falling just short against Britain's Sarah Prieels in a tight final.

In the final, however, she had to acknowledge the superiority of Britain's Sarah Prieels, who secured victory with a score of 148–146.

Reflecting on her performance, Jäätma, 25, said: "The competition day went very well, considering we had to shoot the entire event in one day, whereas normally it takes two to three days. I managed to score very high, which secured my place in the gold medal match."

"Unfortunately, I made two mistakes in the second series, and it was difficult to recover from that. However, the silver medal is a great start to the weekend. Now, I need to prepare for a completely different format of competition," Jäätma went on.

The Estonian had ranked fourth in the qualification round with a score of 590 points, and received a bye in the first elimination round before defeating Canadian Kaitlyn Horlock by 147–142 in her first active round.

In the quarterfinals, Jäätma edged out American Beretta McKee 148–147.

She then secured a close semifinal victory over another American, Olivia Dean, winning by just one point, 149–148, setting herself up with her final head-to-head against Prieels.

Both Lisell and her brother, Robin, are preparing for another major challenge this weekend, as they will also compete at the NFAA Indoor Nationals.

Robin Jäätma also competed in Chicago event, where he finished 23rd in the qualification round with a score of 588 points.

In his first elimination match, however, he faced tough competition and was beatn out by Ace Coleman 150–146.

A compound bow uses a levering system, usually of cables and pulleys, to bend the limbs of the bow.

