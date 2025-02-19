Tuuli Tomingas seventh in biathlon worlds in best race of season

Fending off both illness and some stiff competition, biathlete Tuuli Tomingas delivered her best race of the season so far at the biathlon world championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, finishing seventh in the women's 15 kilometer individual race.

The Estonian shot cleanly in three of four stages, missing only once in the second standing position.

France's Justine Braisaz-Bouchet was the fastest skier but missed three targets in the shooting section, finishing ninth. Tomingas was 1:44.3 slower than Braisaz-Bouchet on the track, ranking 21st in ski speed.

Of other Estonians competing, Susan Külm placed 47th (+5:24.9) with three missed shots, Johanna Talihärm was 57th (+6:10.5) after missing three targets, while Regina Oja had a frustrating race, missing four shots in the first prone stage and finishing 60th (+6:18.0).

The Lenzerheide championships official event site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!