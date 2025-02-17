Estonia to face crucial EuroBasket qualifiers without star man Henri Drell

With Estonia needing just one win from their two remaining qualifiers to earn a place at the 2025 European Basketball Championships (Euro Basket), the 15-man squad to take on Poland and Lithuania has been announced. However, Estonia will be without star player Henri Drell of Rip City Remix for both games.

Estonia were drawn in the same qualifying group as Lithuania, North Macedonia and Poland. With Poland already qualifying for this summer's finals as co-hosts, and Lithuania guaranteed to finish in the group's top two, Estonia need one win from their final two matches to book their place at Euro Basket 2025.

The Estonians got off to a great start in qualifying, winning three matches in a row, before losing 86-88 in Tallinn against Poland in November.

Fortunately, their fate remains in their own hands, with a win against North Macedonia in Tallinn on Friday, February 21 or three days later against Lithuania in Klaipeda being enough to secure Estonia's place at the European Championship finals, which begin in late August.

On Monday, Estonian head coach Heiko Rannula unveiled the list of players who will represent the national team in the final two games. Eleven of the 15 play club basketball for clubs outside Estonia.

Unfortunately, Henri Drell, who last year became only the second Estonian to appear in the NBA, will not be involved in either match. Kristjan Kangur, the head of the Estonian basketball delegation, told Estonian media outlet Delfi's "Pihtas Põhjas" that Drell is instead set to remain with his club Rip City Remix.

"He won't join up this time. We'll see again in the summer. I don't want to go into too much detail," Kangur said. "There is always the option. It also depends on what his vision for the future is and what he puts the emphasis on. He's always ready to come [to play for the national team], but we also have to think about what's best for him personally."

The full squad for the Estonian men's national basketball team for the EuroBasket qualifiers against North Macedonia and Lithuania is as follows:

Kristian Kullamäe (Deportive Bilbao Basket | Spain)

Siim-Markus Post (TalTech/ALEXELA)

Stefan Vaaks (BC Kalev/Cramo)

Mikk Jurkatamm (Avellino Basket | Italy)

Joonas Riismaa (Acqua S.Bernardo Cantu | Italy)

Sander Raieste (Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz | Spain)

Artur Konontšuk (EWE Baskets Oldenburg | Germany)

Janari Jõesaar (Dziki Warszawa | Poland)

Kaspar Treier (Napolibasket | Italy)

Hugo Toom (BC Kalev/Cramo)

Kregor Hermet (BC Kalev/Cramo)

Siim-Sander Vene (Tasomix Rosiek Stal Ostrów Wielkopolski | Poland)

Maik-Kalev Kotsar (Yokohama B-Corsairs | Japan)

Matthias Tass (Filou Oostende | Belgium)

Mihkel Kirves (Jonavos "CBet" | Lithuania)

