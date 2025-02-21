X!

Estonia aiming to secure EuroBasket qualification in Tallinn this Friday

The Estonian men's national basketball team.
The Estonian men's national basketball team. Source: FIBA.com
The Estonian men's national basketball team face North Macedonia in Tallinn on Friday in a bid to reach this summer's European Championship (EuroBasket) finals. A win or defeat by less than five points would be enough secure Estonia's spot at EuroBasket 2025.

Almost exactly a year ago, Estonia defeated North Macedonia 74-69 away from home. A repeat of that score on Friday evening in Tallinn would be enough to see the home side qualify for the European Basketball Championship finals. However, as head coach Heiko Rannula pointed out, it certainly will not be easy.

"We're bound to have some very tough moments in the game because they're both world-class backcourt players. At the end of the day, basketball is a five-on-five game and it lasts for 40 minutes," said Rannula, who will join Polish club Legia Warsaw after the qualifiers.

"I think we have our pluses, and we also have a deeper bench over the 40 minutes," added Rannula.

With Poland guaranteed a place at the finals as one of the host nations, and Lithuania having already secured their spot, Estonia could be the third team from their group to qualify

A win or defeat by less than five points would be enough on Friday for the Estonians to book their tickets to EuroBasket.

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

