Pool player Denis Grabe starts season with stunning win over double world champ

Estonian pool player Denis Grabe won a high-level Predator Pro Billiard Series tournament in Las Vegas, securing the most significant victory of his career in a dramatic comeback against two-time world champion Joshua Filler (Germany).

While Filler convincingly won the first two sets 4-0 and 4-1 and appeared in command, Grabe managed to take the third set 4-3, going on to win the fourth 4-1.

This shift in momentum forced a decisive shoot-out, a high-pressure format needed to resolve tie-break situations but which often favors experienced players like Filler.

But not this time, since the Estonian again came out on top.

Grabe said his win gave him: "An insane feeling."

"Several times during the course of this tournament, I found myself in a tough spot, but I always fought to the end, so this title is my reward," he added, speaking to the Estonian pool and billiards association.

"This victory definitely came thanks to my solid experience. I've often been in the top five at major American tournaments, but starting the season with a major tournament win is an amazing thing!"

With the win, Grabe not only claimed his most prestigious title to date but also made a strong statement for the season ahead.

The tournament featured 128 top players, battling for a total prize pool of $125,000. As winner, Grabe took home $37,500 of this, as well as the important milestone in his professional journey.

