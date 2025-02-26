Estonian top-flight football returns with live action on ETV2 this Friday

This weekend sees the return of the Estonian Meistriliiga. Last year's champions FCI Levadia Tallinn, fresh from their Super Cup win over Nõmme Kalju, take on newly-promoted Harju JK Laagri in the season's opening fixture. The match can be watched live from 6.50 p.m. on Friday on ETV2 or by following the link in this article.

Pärnu JK Vaprus, who finished seventh in last year's top flight, will play host to 2024's runners-up medal winners Nõmme Kalju on Saturday. The game kicks off at 12.30 p.m.

Over on Saaremaa, FC Kuressaare face an opening day encounter with Paide Linnameeskond. The game gets underway on an artificial pitch at 12.30 p.m.

Back in the Estonian capital, Flora Tallinn take on Narva Trans, with both sides having brought in new head coaches since the end of last season. That game kicks of at 2.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Rounding off the opening weekend's fixtures is Sunday's clash between Tallinna Kalev and Tartu Tammeka. The game takes place at Tallinn's Sportland Arena, with kick off at 2.30 p.m.

While the opening match of the 2025 Meistriliiga season is live on ETV2, all the remaining games this season will be broadcast exclusively on Soccernet TV.

