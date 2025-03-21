X!

Watch live: Estonia face Israel in 2026 World Cup qualifiers this Saturday

News
News

This Saturday, Estonia's bid to make it to the 2026 world Cup finals gets underway as they take on Israel in Debrecen, Hungary. The match can be seen live on ETV2 or by following the links in this article. Coverage begins at 9.30 p.m. Estonian time.

Estonia's World Cup qualifying campaign continues on Tuesday, March 25, when the side face another away tie against Moldova.

That game can also be seen live on ETV2 here from 7 p.m. Estonian time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup finals take place from June to July next year in 16 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Estonia have never previously qualified for the men's World Cup finals.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:59

Estonian Football Association's presidential elections set for June 19

18:40

Riigikogu Finance Committee at center of political dispute

17:57

Estonia's Ott Tänak ends Friday in third at WRC Rally Kenya

17:25

EDF chief: Military advice cannot be constrained by economic pressure

16:14

Kaljulaid: Kirsty Coventry not surprise pick but will rejuvenate IOC

15:11

Expert: Eesti 200's sole chance of resurrecting rating is by being in opposition

14:48

Võru one win away from making domestic volleyball final

14:35

Defence Forces looking to recruit and retain more active-duty soldiers

14:10

Watch live: Estonia face Israel in 2026 World Cup qualifiers this Saturday

13:22

Viljandi residents push back against planned city center paid parking

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

20.03

Gallery: Prince William makes first official visit to Estonia Updated

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

20.03

Bruno the toller crowned Estonia's most beautiful dog

20.03

Estonia to stop recognizing non-biometric Russian passports

20.03

Estonia reiterates call for Russia to hand over stolen Narva River buoys

20.03

South Korea opens embassy in Tallinn

12:44

Gallery: Prince William meets UK and Estonian troops at Tapa military base

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo