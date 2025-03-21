Watch live: Estonia face Israel in 2026 World Cup qualifiers this Saturday

This Saturday, Estonia's bid to make it to the 2026 world Cup finals gets underway as they take on Israel in Debrecen, Hungary. The match can be seen live on ETV2 or by following the links in this article. Coverage begins at 9.30 p.m. Estonian time.

Estonia's World Cup qualifying campaign continues on Tuesday, March 25, when the side face another away tie against Moldova.

That game can also be seen live on ETV2 here from 7 p.m. Estonian time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup finals take place from June to July next year in 16 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Estonia have never previously qualified for the men's World Cup finals.

---

