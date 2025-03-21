Võru one win away from making domestic volleyball final

Võru Barrus beat Pärnu VK 3:1 at home in the second match of the Eesti meistriliiga volleyball semifinals, moving them one win away from the final.

The semi-finals follow a best-of-five format, so if Võru win the next match against Pärnu, away this time, they are through to the final and a meeting with either Tartu BigBank or Selver x TalTech.

The score by sets was 23:25, 25:21, 26:24, 25:14, meaning the hosts came back from behind to win three sets in a row.

The first set was closely contested, but in the decisive moments, the initiative belonged to Pärnu, who took full advantage of it.

In the second set, Võru led for a long time, gaining advantages of 12:6 and 16:12, but the visitors caught up and even took a 19:18 lead. However, Võru did not let the set slip away, reclaiming the lead at 20:19 and going on to take it 25:21.

The third set followed a similar narrative arc, with Võru leading for most of it, only for Pärnu to catch up. Trailing 17:19, the men from the port city scored four consecutive points and earned their first set point at 24:23. However, Võru responded with three points in a row, to win again.

In the fourth set, Võru once again took an early lead at 4:1 and 8:2, but they truly broke their opponent at 13:8, when they won five points in a row. The final scoreline was 25:14.

Võru's attack efficiency stood 39 percent and their reception at 33 percent, earning 16 points from blocks and eight from serves.

Pärnu's respective figures were 33 percent and 31 percent, with six points from blocks and seven from serves.

Kristo Kollo scored 18 points (+11) for the winners, as did Albert Hurt (+9), while Renato Santos added 14 points (+1). Pärnu's top scorer was Renee Teppan with 24 points (+16).

Barrus now leads the best-of-five series 2-0, meaning they can secure their place in the final if they get a win in the third match on Sunday, away in Pärnu.

In the other semifinal, Tartu BigBank also leads Selver x TalTech 2-0. The third match will also take place on Sunday, in Tartu.

--

