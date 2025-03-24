Watch live: Estonia take on Moldova this Tuesday in bid to reach World Cup

This Tuesday, Estonia's World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign continues with an away tie against Moldova. The game can be seen live on ETV 2 or by following the links in this article. Coverage begins at 6.45 p.m. Estonian time.

The game can be seen live on ETV2 here from 6.45 p.m. Estonian time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup finals take place from June to July next year in 16 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Estonia have never previously qualified for the men's World Cup finals.

---

