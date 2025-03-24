X!

Watch live: Estonia take on Moldova this Tuesday in bid to reach World Cup

News
News

This Tuesday, Estonia's World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign continues with an away tie against Moldova. The game can be seen live on ETV 2 or by following the links in this article. Coverage begins at 6.45 p.m. Estonian time.

After facing Israel on Saturday, Estonia's World Cup qualifying campaign continues on Tuesday, March 25, with another away tie, this time against Moldova.

The game can be seen live on ETV2 here from 6.45 p.m. Estonian time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup finals take place from June to July next year in 16 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Estonia have never previously qualified for the men's World Cup finals.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

