Henri Veesaar, Kerr Kriisa's teams reach NCAA 'March Madness' last 16

Henri Veesaar in action against Oregon.
Henri Veesaar in action against Oregon. Source: SCANPIX/Getty Images via AFP
Estonian basketball player Henri Veesaar's home college, the Arizona Wildcats, overcame the Oregon Ducks 87:83 in round two of the March Madness NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats were seeded fourth in the East region, and Veesaar, 20, who plays power forward, came off the bench to play for 17 minutes.

During that time he contributed three points (two-pointers 1/3, three-pointers 0/2, free throws 1/4), grabbed two rebounds, provided one assist, and blocked one shot.

Arizona faces top-seeded Duke, who defeated sixth-seeded Baylor 89:66, in the next round, the "Sweet 16" phase.

Meanwhile, guard Kerr Kriisa's third-seeded Kentucky Wildcats beat the University of Illinois Fighting Illini 84:75, in their Midwest region clash. Kentucky will next face second-seeded Tennessee, who overcame seventh-seeded UCLA 67:58 in the second round, in the "Sweet 16" phase.

Kriisa himself is recovering from injury and did not take part.

The tournament's official site is here.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte

