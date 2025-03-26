BC Kalev/Cramo make Estonian-Latvian Basketball League semifinals

Estonian basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo secured a spot among the last four in this season's Optibet Estonian-Latvian Basketball League by edging out Liepaja 82:81 on the road and winning the best-of-three quarterfinal series 2-0.

After trailing by one point at halftime, the home team Liepaja (Latvia) opened the second half with a 9:0 run, and successful free throws by Roberts Freimanis gave the Latvian club a 12-point lead with two and a half minutes left in the third quarter.

However, Kregor Hermet and Stefan Vaaks reduced the deficit to seven points by the start of the final period, and despite Liepaja still being up by nine with five and a half minutes remaining, Kalev/Cramo mounted a comeback in the decisive minutes.

While Kristaps Kilps carried the hosts by scoring Liepaja's last nine points, Vaaks matched him with nine points of his own, securing an 82:81 victory for Kalev/Cramo.

Vaaks led the Estonian club's score rate with 24 points and grabbed five rebounds, Hermet and Patrick Tape added 14 points each, and Severi Kaukiainen contributed ten points and eight assists. Kilps finished as the game's top scorer with 28 points.

Having won the first game 86:76, the Estonia's top club advanced to the semifinals as the first team and will face the winner of the matchup between Riga Zeļļi and Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits.

The Latvian club won the first game 86:58.

