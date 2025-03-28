Strong Henri Veesaar performance not enough to keep Wildcats in March Madness series

Estonian basketball player Henri Veesaar's standout performance wasn't enough to stop the top-seeded Duke University Blue Devils from defeating his team, the Arizona Wildcats, 100–93, bringing their National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) March Madness run to an end.

Fourth-seeded Arizona and top-seeded Duke, located in Durham, North Carolina, met in the third round of the tournament.

Veesaar, whose 21st birthday is today in fact, put in an outstanding performance, scoring 13 points (3/6 on two-pointers, 7/8 on free throws), grabbing six rebounds, and recording one block in 28 minutes.

He also battled all game long with the NCAA's biggest star, 18-year-old shooting guard/small forward Cooper Flagg, who is expected to be the number one pick in this summer's NBA draft.

Flagg managed 30 points (6/14 on two-pointers, 3/5 on threes, 9/10 on free throws), seven assists, six rebounds, and blocked three shots plus one steal, throughout the game, which started off evenly enough, until midway through the first half, when Duke managed to take a five-point lead.

Arizona stayed close, yet just before the halfway break, the Blue Devils made a quick 6–0 run, taking a 48–42 lead into the break.

Duke started the second half with an 8–2 run, which extended their lead to as much as 19 points.

The Estonian's college fought bravely and came within five points with a minute and a half left, but Duke closed the game solidly, sealing a 100–93 (48:42, 52:51) win and knocking Arizona out of March Madness.

Duke will face second-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in the East Region final next. The winner of that game will advance to the Final Four.

--

