X!

Strong Henri Veesaar performance not enough to keep Wildcats in March Madness series

News
Henri Veesaar was up against top player Cooper Flagg.
Henri Veesaar was up against top player Cooper Flagg. Source: SCANPIX/Getty Images via AFP
News

Estonian basketball player Henri Veesaar's standout performance wasn't enough to stop the top-seeded Duke University Blue Devils from defeating his team, the Arizona Wildcats, 100–93, bringing their National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) March Madness run to an end.

Fourth-seeded Arizona and top-seeded Duke, located in Durham, North Carolina, met in the third round of the tournament.

Veesaar, whose 21st birthday is today in fact, put in an outstanding performance, scoring 13 points (3/6 on two-pointers, 7/8 on free throws), grabbing six rebounds, and recording one block in 28 minutes.

He also battled all game long with the NCAA's biggest star, 18-year-old shooting guard/small forward Cooper Flagg, who is expected to be the number one pick in this summer's NBA draft.

Flagg managed 30 points (6/14 on two-pointers, 3/5 on threes, 9/10 on free throws), seven assists, six rebounds, and blocked three shots plus one steal, throughout the game, which started off evenly enough, until midway through the first half, when Duke managed to take a five-point lead.

Arizona stayed close, yet just before the halfway break, the Blue Devils made a quick 6–0 run, taking a 48–42 lead into the break.

Duke started the second half with an 8–2 run, which extended their lead to as much as 19 points.

The Estonian's college fought bravely and came within five points with a minute and a half left, but Duke closed the game solidly, sealing a 100–93 (48:42, 52:51) win and knocking Arizona out of March Madness.

Duke will face second-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in the East Region final next. The winner of that game will advance to the Final Four.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:46

Analysis: Road repairs need significantly more government spending

16:13

Estonia among Western countries criticizing Hungary's new anti-LGBT+ law

15:45

Strong Henri Veesaar performance not enough to keep Wildcats in March Madness series

15:38

Isamaa only opposition party to support sending Estonian troops to Ukraine

15:25

Construction work reroutes bus lines on Kopli peninsula until June

14:39

Estonian couple concerned over SEB bank transfers documentation request

14:34

Estonians in Myanmar, Thailand urged to contact foreign ministry after earthquake

14:19

Skater Mihhail Selevko 19th in Boston, continues competing Friday

13:56

Estonian cities, farmers must adapt to increasingly heavy rainfall

13:24

Mild winters leading to increase in cases of tick-borne diseases

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.03

Estonia amends Constitution to strip Russian, Belarusian citizens of right to vote

27.03

UK daily: Fears in Estonia over downsized British troop deployment

27.03

Estonian defense industry firm mulling Latvian production unit

27.03

Eesti Energia launches voluntary takeover bid of Enefit Green

27.03

Copays for specialist doctor appointments rising from €5 to €20 from April 1

13:11

Estonia mulls raising minimum driving age to 17 Updated

27.03

Investment banker: Delisting Enefit Green not good for investors

08:26

Bank of Estonia: Food price inflation to exceed general price rises this year

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo