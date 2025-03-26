Basketball star Henri Drell instrumental in Tenerife Champions League win

Estonian national team basketball player Henri Drell helped his club CB 1939 Canarias extend their unbeaten Champions League streak, as they came from behind to defeat domestic rival Bàsquet Manresa 81:71 at home on Tuesday.

While Tenerife trailed the visitors by three points at halftime, they won the third quarter 20:12.

With six minutes left in the game, the home team led 65:62. Then Jaime Fernandez scored and Drell added four points in a row, extending the lead to nine.

Drell, who played 25 minutes, scored 13 points (two-point shots 3/7, three-pointers 1/5, free throws 4/4) and grabbed ten rebounds; he also recorded two assists, two blocks, but in the negative column committed three turnovers and two personal fouls.

Drell's club extended their winning streak across all competitions to eight games; in the Champions League, they have won all 12 games this season and secured a place in the quarterfinals, to be played from April 8 to 23.

Drell, 24, plays small forward and was signed by CB 1939 Canarias, known for sponsorship reasons as La Laguna Tenerife, earlier this month, from the Rip City Remix, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Portland Trailblazers. He previously played for the Windy City Bulls, the Chicago Bulls' G-League team, even getting starts for the main NBA side too, making him only the second-ever Estonian to play in the NBA after Martin Müürsepp achieved that feat in the 1990s.

