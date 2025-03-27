Madis Mihkels puts in one of best rides of career to finish third in Belgium

Cyclist Madis Mihkels came third in the 195.6-kilometer Brugge-De Panne one-day race in Belgium on Wednesday.

The race is a stage of the UCI World Tour calendar.

Mihkels, who races for the EF Education – EasyPost team, crossed the finish line in third place and earned 215 UCI points, the highest point tally of his career.

The result also marked the first time Mihkels has finished in the top three at a World Tour level race.

The race, which ended in a group sprint, was won by Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates – XRG), in a time of 4:07.23.

The Colombian began his final push 500 meters before the finish to beat second-placer Jonathan Milan (Lidl - Trek).

Hot on the heels of the result, Mihkels is on Friday due to compete in the E3 Harelbeke one-day race, also a World Tour level event.

