X!

Estonian men's football team beat Moldova 3–2 in world cup qualifier

News
Estonian players celebrating the first goal of the evening.
Estonian players celebrating the first goal of the evening. Source: SCANPIX/REUTERS
News

Estonia's men's national football team took a 3–2 away win over Moldova in their second FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I qualifier in fairly dramatic style, with both teams playing 10-a-side for most of the second half, thanks to sendings-off.

Both teams had got off to a bad start to their qualification campaign, with Estonia losing 2–1 to Israel in a match played in Hungary, while Moldova lost 5–0 to Norway on the same day.

The teams had met five times before, all of them friendlies, with Estonia coming out on top in the head-to-head with three wins.

At the same time, manager Jürgen Henn's lineup has been hit by injury; first-choice goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein (Real Valladolid) was out thanks to a shoulder injury, while regular team captain Karol Mets (St. Pauli) is also injured, leaving midfielder Mattias Käit (Rapid Bucharest) to don the captain's armband.

Estonia were also missing defender Tanel Tammik and midfielder Markus Soomets.

The game kicked off at 7 p.m. Estonian time at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau, and took an unexpectedly positive turn for Estonia early on. In the fifth minute, striker Vlasi Sinjavski (FC Slovácko) broke dangerously through with the ball, only to be brought down by Maxim Cojocaru.

Belgian referee Lawrence Visser had no hesitation in showing the Moldovan defender a red card, leaving the hosts with 10 men for almost the entire game.

Moldova still maintained a high pace, however, and threatened from the left wing with various dangerous situations, yet in the 19th minute it was Estonia who took the lead: Moldovan 'keeper Andrei Cojuhari was able to parry left-back Michael Schjönning-Larsen's (FCI Levadia) skittering long-range ground shot, but it went right into the path of Schjönning-Larsen's unmarked Levadia teammate, midfielder Rasmus Peetson, who comfortably scored the second goal of his international career, with no offside flag shown.

Half an hour into the match, midfielder Kevor Palumets (FK Železiarne Podbrezova) delivered a corner from the right, and striker Rauno Sappinen (FC Flora) was on the end of it to head the ball. Cojuhari took a hold of the ball but was adjudged by the VAR to have been behind the goal line, giving Estonia its second goal of the night and heading into the break.

Just three minutes into the second half, however, Palumets was involved again, this time getting a second yellow card for bringing down a Moldovan player, following a fairly harsh judgment from the referee.

This left both teams down to 10 players for the rest of the game; the home team took control of the events going forward, although Sappinen failed to convert a one-on-one chance after nearly an hour of play.

Then in the 67th minute, Moldovan striker Ion Nicolaescu outgunned Paide defender Joseph Saliste in the Estonian penalty area and cut Moldova's deficit to one.

The visitors were able to prove the old adage of seldom being more vulnerable than just after you've scored, however, as captain Käit struck a low shot from 20 yards out that found the inside of the right post.

Stats from Tuesday's Moldova-Estonia game. Source: ERR

The home side had one more response in stoppage time thanks to a free kick, but this didn't find the net, leaving Estonia's record 1-1 after two qualification games, and second in Group I.

Possession was fairly evenly matched – 47 percent for Moldova and 53 percent for Estonia, while shots on target (seven and six) were also quite close. The hosts had more overall attempts, however (15 against 11).

Fouls committed were 14 apiece, while Moldova got five corners to Estonia's three.

The goals can be watched again by clicking on the video player below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:31

What could be the future of Estonian phosphorite?

12:01

President Alar Karis to open new Estonian embassy in Riga

11:19

Deputy mayor: Tallinn public transport Women's Day campaign out of place

11:09

EDF soldier dies after three-vehicle collision in Ida-Viru County

10:49

Court finds Andrey Makarov guilty of treason in Ukraine-plated car arson attack

10:02

Shortage sends price of beef soaring in Estonia

09:28

Minister: My time spent studying in Russia means I know how things work there

09:24

Janne Jõesaar-Ruusalu appointed new Estonian ambassador to Finland

08:54

SDE chair: Party will not block voting rights constitutional amendment

08:48

Estonian men's football team beat Moldova 3–2 in world cup qualifier

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

25.03

Rubio 'reinforced' US commitment to Baltic security at foreign ministers' meeting

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

25.03

Estonia's new government: Who's who

25.03

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

25.03

Gallery: Estonia marks 76th anniversary of March deportations Updated

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

25.03

Historical sources: Estonian single mothers did not have it good after all

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo