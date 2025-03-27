Niina Petrõkina placed 12th in Boston World Championships short program

Reigning European figure skating champion Niina Petrõkina placed 12th in the women's singles short program at the World Figure Skating Championships taking place in Boston, Massachusetts.

A total of 33 skaters were on the starting list, divided into six warm-up groups, with Petrõkina up last from the fifth group – or 27th overall.

Based on the season rankings, the Estonian was among the top six favorites going into the competition, held at the TD Garden, home of the NHL's Boston Bruins and the NBA's Boston Celtics.

On the day, she earned 65.58 points for the short program, falling just over three points short of the PB she set at the European Championships, in front of a home crowd in Tallinn, at the start of February.

Her score means she will enter the free skate in 12th place.

Petrõkina landed all her jumps, but instead of a planned triple toe loop, she executed a double.

The skater said after the event: "After the European Championships, it had been quite tough because I came under a lot of media attention. Before the competition in Milan, I barely had time to train properly, but after that, I tried to pull myself together and prepare for Worlds."

"For me, it's very important to show that my success at the Europeans wasn't a one-time thing. I wasn't very nervous today; I actually felt quite good," she added.

To the delight of the home crowd, 19-year-old American Alysa Liu took first place, raising her personal record to 74.58 points. Mone Chiba (Japan) and Isabeau Levito (US) were second and third.

Estonian skater Mihhail Selevko is due on Thursday to compete in the men's short program.

