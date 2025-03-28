X!

Skater Mihhail Selevko 19th in Boston, continues competing Friday

News
Mihhail Selevko on the ice in Boston.
Mihhail Selevko on the ice in Boston. Source: SCANPIX/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
News

Estonian skater Mihhail Selevko will begin the free skate from 19th position after the men's short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Selevko, 22, placed seventh at the European Championships in Tallinn last month, but ahead of the Boston appearance, his third career World Championships, he was battling a viral illness which disrupted his preparations.

Nonetheless, he still managed to take third place at a high-level competition in Oslo, though he also had an issue with leg pain too.

"Unfortunately, it hurts all the time, even when walking," Selevko told ERR a couple of weeks ago.

"Now I've taken medication and it got a bit better than it was at the Oslo competition, but it still definitely hurts. But I'm working with my sports doctor and physiotherapist, and I hope the situation will improve."

Selevko added he hopes to ideally finish in the top ten in Boston; this would secure Estonia two spots in men's singles at next year's Olympics.

On the day, Selevko, whose short program PB is 86.20 points, fell at the beginning of his program on a quad toe loop and ended up with 77.50 points this time.

Despite the fall, Selevko secured a place in the free skate, which takes place tonight (Estonian time).

Defending champion Ilia Malinin (US), who landed two quadruple jumps, earned a new personal best of 110.41 points for a flawless program, while last year's silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama (Japan), who also delivered a superb performance, scored 107.09 points. In third place, Kazakhstan's skater Mikhail Shaidorov trails with 94.77 points.

ERR's Sport portal is covering Friday's events from 7.30 p.m. Estonian time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Anu Säärits, Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:46

Analysis: Road repairs need significantly more government spending

16:13

Estonia among Western countries criticizing Hungary's new anti-LGBT+ law

15:45

Strong Henri Veesaar performance not enough to keep Wildcats in March Madness series

15:38

Isamaa only opposition party to support sending Estonian troops to Ukraine

15:25

Construction work reroutes bus lines on Kopli peninsula until June

14:39

Estonian couple concerned over SEB bank transfers documentation request

14:34

Estonians in Myanmar, Thailand urged to contact foreign ministry after earthquake

14:19

Skater Mihhail Selevko 19th in Boston, continues competing Friday

13:56

Estonian cities, farmers must adapt to increasingly heavy rainfall

13:24

Mild winters leading to increase in cases of tick-borne diseases

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.03

Estonia amends Constitution to strip Russian, Belarusian citizens of right to vote

27.03

UK daily: Fears in Estonia over downsized British troop deployment

27.03

Estonian defense industry firm mulling Latvian production unit

27.03

Eesti Energia launches voluntary takeover bid of Enefit Green

27.03

Copays for specialist doctor appointments rising from €5 to €20 from April 1

13:11

Estonia mulls raising minimum driving age to 17 Updated

27.03

Investment banker: Delisting Enefit Green not good for investors

08:26

Bank of Estonia: Food price inflation to exceed general price rises this year

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo